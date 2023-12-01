HamberMenu
Depression in Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone

It is likely to cross the coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam, say APSDMA officials

December 01, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in the next 48 hours.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in the next 48 hours. | Photo Credit: Representative photo

A low pressure that formed over the Bay of Bengal may turn into a depression and further into a deep depression and cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours, said Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar.

The deep depression is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm in the next two days and may cross the coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam by Monday, Mr. Ambedkar said in a release on Friday.

Heavy rain forecast

Many parts in the State may receive heavy rainfall on December 2 and 3. Very heavy rainfall may occur in some districts, the APSDMA cautioned.

Fishermen are requested not to go into the sea. Farmers and the public are requested to take precautions in wake of the heavy rainfall prediction, Mr. Ambedkar said.

