Andhra Pradesh

Curbs at border checkposts will stay for now: official

Undergoing a test is mandatory for people arriving in Andhra Pradesh, says M.T. Krishna Babu, Nodal Officer of State Control Room for COVID-19.

Undergoing a test is mandatory for people arriving in Andhra Pradesh, says M.T. Krishna Babu, Nodal Officer of State Control Room for COVID-19.  

‘People visiting A.P. need to register on Spandana website’

In view of the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the restrictions at the checkposts along the Inter-State border, railway stations and domestic airports will stay for some more time, Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) M. T. Krishna Babu has said.

In a statement released on Sunday, he said that reports being shown by a section of broadcast media that the curbs at inter-State border checkposts were being removed were not true.

Mr. Krishna Babu, who is also the Nodal Officer of State Control Room for COVID-19, made it clear that people who wanted to come to Andhra Pradesh would have to register themselves on the ‘Spandana’ website.

“After registrations, tests will be conducted as per the protocol. People coming from six high-risk States will be put under institutional quarantine for seven days. People coming to A.P. must keep these factors in mind,” said Mr. Krishna Babu.

Bus services to TS

Referring to the issue of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) resuming bus operations between A.P. and Telangana, Mr. Krishna Babu said permission from the Telangana government was awaited for the same. “The APSRTC is ready to run buses from Hyderabad to the districts in A.P. on point-to-point basis, once it gets the nod from the Telangana government,” he explained.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:46:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/curbs-at-border-checkposts-will-stay-for-now-official/article31774487.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY