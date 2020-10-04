CPI decries ‘rising crimes’ against women, Dalits

Roundtable in Vijayawada on October 5, says party leader

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna has condemned the “rising crimes” against women and Dalits, and said a roundtable is being organised in Vijayawada on October 5 in protest against the atrocities.

The savage attack on a 20-year-old girl at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh reflected the sordid state of affairs, he said in a press release on Saturday, asserting that the secretive manner in which the police got the victim’s body cremated midnight exposed the conspiracy to hush up the case.

On the other hand, the YSRCP turned a blind eye to the attacks on Dalits, he alleged. “They are being falsely implicated in cases and roughed up. Some were tonsured for standing up to the upper castes,” he added.

There were many attacks on Dalits in the recent months, and the police had not acted against the culprits as the government was least bothered about the plight of the oppressed sections.

Unfortunately, policemen were complicit in some attacks, but justice would elude the victims as the offenders had protection from people wielding clout in the government.