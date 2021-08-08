COVID claims 23 more lives in A.P.

Active cases slightly come down to 20,375

COVID-19 claimed 23 lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the same period, 1,908 infections were reported taking the cumulative tally to 19,80,258. The death toll reached 13,513 with a mortality rate of 0.68%.

The number of recoveries increased to 19,46,370, including 2,103 recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate remains at 98.29%. The number of active cases slightly came down to 20,375.

The daily positivity rate of the 80,376 samples tested in the past day was 2.37% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.51 crore samples tested was 7.89%.

New cases

Krishna again reported the highest single-day toll of four deaths in the past day. Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari reported three deaths each while Anantapur, East Godavari, Prakasam and Nellore reported two deaths each. Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each while Kadapa, Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported no death.

East Godavari again reported the highest single-day infection tally of 438 cases. It was followed by Chittoor (231), Guntur (216), Nellore (213), Krishna (192), Prakasam (186), West Godavari (119), Kadapa (82), Visakhapatnam (81), Srikakulam (53), Anantapur (42), Vizianagaram (29) and Kurnool (26).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,80,068), Chittoor (2,33,303), West Godavari (1,70,638), Guntur (1,69,270), Anantapur (1,56,536), Visakhapatnam (1,53,120), Nellore (1,35,885), Prakasam (1,30,962), Kurnool (1,23,471), Srikakulam (1,20,945), Kadapa (1,10,987), Krishna (1,10,558) and Vizianagaram (81,620).