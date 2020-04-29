COVID-19: Vizag firm comes up with solution for contact tracing

Xinthe Technologies has launched XACT, an automated contact tracing solution for COVID-19.

XACT, pronounced as X-ACT, will augment Aarogya Setu mobile app and complement manual efforts by various government authorities to improve efficacy of contact tracing.

Xinthe Technologies, a custom software development and GIS company that developed XACT, has its operations at Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone, Duvvada.

The company has been working on spatial analytics-based solutions for many years in the past for the retail industry and re-purposed it for COVID-19. “It has been doing a wonderful job in automated contact tracing solution during the pandemic,” Software Technology Parks of India Joint Director M.P. Dubey told The Hindu.

Leveraging their proprietary Internet of Things-based sensors and artificial intelligence, the solution can augment existing apps like Aarogya Setu by expanding their reach to smartphones without apps, dumb phones and wearables such as smartwatches and headsets.

Xinthe Technologies CEO, an alumnus of IIT-Madras, Sridhar Panuganti, said: “XACT can be easily deployed in all public offices, airports, railway stations, bus stations, hotels and malls as we have the solution ready today and we are eager to extend our bit to help the world during the pandemic.”

He said XACT could predict outbreaks, hotspots and red zones before their occurrence giving health service teams an edge in their plans to fight the menace. XACT can trace an infected area for a number of days beyond the contact-event.

Health monitoring

Primary investigator of XACT Srikant Jakilinki said: “Beyond contact-tracing, XACT can potentially monitor the health of the traced contacts (heart-rate, temperature, blood and oxygen) from wearables and ensure the traced contacts and the public at large follow quarantine rules by integrating XACT with GIS expertise of Xinthe. Also, by applying the data science of predictive-analytics at big data scale, the IT firm is confident that XACT can trace the spread of the virus itself and have utility even after COVID-19 pandemic. The company can be reached by visiting www.xinthe.com