Control room set up to receive complaints over Model Code Violation: Vizianagaram Collector

March 20, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi on Wednesday assured to respond and resolve within 100 minutes the complaints received over the violations of Model Code of Conduct. Addressing the media conference here, she said that the people who would violate the code of conduct, including distribution of liquor, money and gifts to the voters could be brought to the notice of the officials by calling 1950.

According to the Collector, they can also call on two landline numbers — 08922-797120 and 08922-797124 to ensure free and fair elections. The evidences for the violations have to be uploaded through cVIGIL app so that the response would be quick from the officials concerned.

