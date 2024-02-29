GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Concerted efforts needed to achieve ‘Viksit Andhra 2047’ goals, says Chief Secretary

Jawahar Reddy reviews the draft vision document prepared by the NITI Aayog on ‘Viksit Andhra 2047’

February 29, 2024 03:52 am | Updated 03:52 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at a review meeting on the draft vision document of ‘Viksit Andhra 2047’ on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at a review meeting on the draft vision document of ‘Viksit Andhra 2047’ on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on February 28 (Wednesday) lauded the draft vision document prepared by the NITI Aayog on ‘Viksit Andhra 2047’ during a review meeting at the Secretariat, emphasising the need for concerted efforts by various sectors to achieve comprehensive development in the State.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy underscored that Andhra Pradesh was progressing as a leader in areas such as green energy, primary sector development, and revenue-based growth. He mentioned the State’s significance as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’. Moreover, he highlighted the efforts towards enhancing connectivity with the rest of the country through the development of major transport corridors such as Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Bengaluru-Hyderabad.

The State aims to achieve holistic development by focusing on coastal areas, national highways, airports, and by providing essential amenities, said Mr. Jawahar Reddy. He noted significant strides made in education, healthcare, and other fundamental services, aligning with national and international standards. He concluded by expressing confidence in the State’s progress in all sectors by 2047 as envisioned in the document.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / development

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.