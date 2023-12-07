HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM to visit flood-hit areas on Friday

December 07, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the areas affected by Cyclone Michaung in Tirupati district on Friday.

As per the itinerary released by the district administration, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s chopper will land at NBKR College grounds in Kota mandal of Gudur constituency, from where he will reach Balireddypalem, considered the worst-hit in the region. He will also interact with the flood victims and listen to their woes.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by Ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy (Agriculture) and Vidadala Rajini (Medical & Health), will also have a meeting of senior officials to take stock of the post-calamity situation.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / cyclones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.