HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate 125-ft Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada on November 26

Four AC halls were being constructed at the park

August 17, 2023 04:16 am | Updated 04:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Work apace at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada.

Work apace at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, which is being built at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park at Swarajya Maidan in the city at a cost of ₹400 crore, on the Constitution Day on November 26, Minister for Urban Development and Administration Audimulapu Suresh has said. 

The Minister was addressing the media after inspecting the ongoing works at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park on August 16 (Wednesday). He was accompanied by Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Srilakshmi and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar.  

Ms. Srilakshmi said work pertaining to the statue was almost completed.

Four AC halls were being constructed at the park. One AC hall will have a mini theatre that will throw light on the life events of Ambedkar and a museum will be set up in the other three halls, the Minister said.  

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.