Christian JAC condemns ‘campaign’ against CM

A.P. Christian Joint Action Committee chairman Yalamanchili Praveen raised suspicions that Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu was behind a ‘conspiracy’ being carried out against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He condemned an alleged targeted campaign against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Members of the Committee staged a protest at the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar near the Police Control Room junction on Tuesday. Mr. Praveen alleged that a newspaper had reported that Mr. Jagan would talk to his late father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy every night, and added that such rumours were being circulated as part of a conspiracy by Mr. Naidu and his followers to defame the Chief Minister.

He said Mr. Naidu was targeting Christians in the State as part of the TDP’s plan to align with a national party.


