Child Rights official gets honorary doctorate

Kesali Apparao, member of A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, received the award from members of the California University during a programme organised in Tiruchirappalli of Tamil Nadu.

California Public University presented honorary doctorate to Kesali Apparao, member of A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Chairman of Kesali Foundation, which undertakes service activities in rural areas of Srikakulam.

During a programme organised in Tiruchirappalli of Tamil Nadu, he received the award from members of the California University.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Mr. Apparao said he would strive for protecting child rights and raising awareness among people about the latest laws to ensure free education.

