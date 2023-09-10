Chandrababu Naidu remand: Security tightened at Rajahmundry Central Prison

September 10, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Rajamahendravaram city police on September 10 deployed a large number of police forces, including women personnel, at the Rajahmundry Central Prison, as TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was expected to be shifted to the prison any moment.

Mr. Naidu was sent to 14-day remand in the A.P. Skill Development Corporation case by the ACB court in Vijayawada.

Soon after the verdict, the local police deployed at least 100 personnel at the central prison. Upon arrival, Mr. Naidu would be admitted to the Government General Hospital, located adjacent to the prison, as per the guidelines.

“We have not received any communication about the time of arrival of Mr. Naidu. However, we are on alert. Section 144 has been imposed across the Godavari region,” Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General G.V.G. Ashok Kumar told The Hindu.

When contacted, the authorities concerned did not respond on the preparations being made in the central prison.

It would take at least three hours for the authorities to bring Mr. Naidu to Rajamahendravaram, which was located at about 160-km from Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, TDP supporters started gathering at the central prison, where the police kept ready a vehicle and rope party to tackle the situation.