Chandrababu Naidu flags concerns over e-office upgradation in Andhra Pradesh

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on May 16 (Thursday), requesting him to instruct the Chief Secretary to take immediate steps for protecting all government files and records (from May 30, 2019, till date) in physical or digital form by arranging CC cameras and taking other security measures at the Secretariat and the offices of Heads of Departments, keeping in view the planned upgrading of its e-Office application under instructions from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Stating that the e-office application would not be available to the offices of the CMO, the Chief Secretary, the Secretariat Departments and the HoDs from May 17 to 25, Mr. Naidu said there were several apprehensions in the minds of officials as well as political parties that the timing of the exercise was fraught with possible mischief of deleting important files and documents relating to the government’s decisions to favour the YSRCP leaders and contractors.

He also pointed out that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had not been posting all the G.O.s in the website, which was tantamount to keeping the crucial decisions under wraps. Thus, there had been no transparency in the government functioning, and cases were foisted against everyone who questioned the irregularities or opaque decisions, he said. The government could resort to mischief in the name of migrating to a new e-Office version.

Further, Mr. Naidu said that many crucial records were learnt to be destroyed, or shifted from the government offices, and the TDP had complained to the Chief Electoral Officer about one such recent incident of destruction of some CB-CID records related to an important criminal case, and was awaiting reply thereto.

In this background, he asserted that it was essential to properly secure all the files, note files, records and documents.