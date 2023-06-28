Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan joining hands to deceive people once again, alleges A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

June 28, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 28 (Wednesday) came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, alleging that they both joined hands to deceive people once again.

“Both these parties had cheated people with their false promises in the 2014 elections,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing a public meeting at Kurupam in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The Chief Minister was speaking after formally releasing the 4th tranche of financial assistance under the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, under which an amount of ₹6,392.94 crore was directly credited into the bank accounts of 42,61,965 mothers to enable them to ensure proper education for their children from Class 1 to Intermediate.

The TDP had never implemented its manifesto, and it was never questioned by Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who chose to remain silent during the TDP term between 2014 and 2019, the Chief Minister said.

He further said that the opposition parties were unable to digest the successful implementation of the Amma Vodi and other schemes.

Referring to Mr. Pawan Kalyan as a “package star” and “dattaputrudu,” the Chief Minister said the JSP chief was using derogatory language during his speeches.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy exuded confidence that he would be blessed by the people once again in spite of the “malicious campaign” of the opposition parties against him.

“Though Mr. Naidu was the Chief Minister for 14 years, he did nothing for any section. He ignored the development of all the regions. He is again trying to mislead people with his new manifesto for the 2024 elections. People should not believe him and his political associates,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He exhorted the people’s representatives to highlight the benefits of the Amma Vodi scheme in all the 175 constituencies in the State, and hoped that the government’s efforts to improve the educational standards would make the students global citizens.

Sharing her experience, a Class 8 student, while expressing her gratitude to the Chief Minister for rolling out several welfare schemes, said, “We are given everything, right from uniforms to shoes. Books with CBSE syllabus are also being given free of cost. We have clarity about what we want to become in the future. We are thankful to ‘Jagan Mamayya’ (uncle) for the same.”

“English medium has boosted our self-confidence,” said Kusumam Satta, another student.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana thanked the Chief Minister for allocating funds for the construction of engineering college at Kurupam, and a medical college and central tribal university in the district.

District Collector Nishant Kumar was present.