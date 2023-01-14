January 14, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nestled in the Challapalli town which is located about 60 kilometres away from Vijayawada city is the Challapalli Fort or Challapalli Rajavari Fort, standing as the testimony of the glory of the Devarakota Samsthanam.

The fort was built in the 18th century by the then Raja of Challapalli, and thanks to the royal family of Yarlagadda zamindars, the fort retains its regal charachter.

Three centuries later, the fort stands as one of the major tourist attractions in the region and draws visitors every day.

The fort entrance has an 18-foot high door held by an 18-pillar structure which is as big as a two-storey building.

Built at the centre of the 18.7-acre land, adjacent to the Challapalli Cheruvu (lake), the palace guarded by the fort is a testimony to Andhra’s rich architectural heritage.

The palace’s colonnade consisting of 12 columns gives it its magnificent character.

Behind the colonnade is the palace hall, the only part of the palace open to visitors now. It is dotted with artefacts and portraits of the lineage of Rajah Yarlagadda Gurvineedu, the founder of the Samsthanam belonging to the 16th century.

A bell plate at the palace, which is used to send hourly alerts to the public is still operational. While most of the palace’s core structure is intact, restoration works were done for the palace interiors 10 years ago.

The palace was initially used for administrative purposes by the kings while the king, queen and the royal family lived in the adjacent bungalows.

Later, the king and the royal family moved into the palace. Currently, the suite in the palace is used by the royal family members who occasionally visit the palace.

The bungalow is occupied by the palace workers and priests of the Rajarajeswari Temple situated inside the fort. As many as 23 employees, including caretakers, housekeepers, kitchen staff and others work at the fort.

The fort also houses the Vidyodaya Public School, established in 1989 by the Yarlagadda family. The Challapalli town is developed around the fort walls, alongside which many shops and establishments came up.

The shops were established on the land that was long ago leased out for a nominal fee to the locals by the Challapalli Rajahs.

One of the heirs of the Yarlagadda dynasty and former MP from Machilipatnam, Yarlagadda Ankineedu Prasad, along with his younger brother look after the fort maintanance.

Yarlagadda Sivarama Prasad, who was the last king to be crowned as the monarch of Challapalli, died in 1976. He served as an MLA and State Minister.

Scores of people visit the fort during annual festivals organised at the nearby Subbaramanyeswara Swamy Devasthanmam, Mopidevi, Srikakulandhra Maha Vishnu Devasthanam and others.