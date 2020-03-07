CBI registers case against Sub-postmaster

The Visakhapatnam unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Lower Selection Grade Sub Post Master, Kotturu Sub-Office (SO), Srikakulam district, D. Venu Gopal Naidu, allegedly for committing a fraud of ₹47.95 lakh.
CBI officials said that Venu Gopal Naidu, while working as Sub Post Master at Kotturu between September 1, 2018 and August 27, 2019, received cash remittances from the branch post offices under his jurisdiction. However, he did not deposit the money in the accounts of the Kotturu SO Post Office and misappropriated a total amount of ₹47.95 lakh.
CBI officials said that searches were conducted at the office and residence of the accused in Srikakulam, during which several incriminating documents were found.
