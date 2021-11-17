CBI conducts raids in Tirupati, Kanekal in online child sexual abuse case

Laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets seized

Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids in Tirupati and Kanekal in Anantapur district in the State on online child sexual abuse case.

A special unit, ‘Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/Investigation (OCSAE), was created in the CBI to probe child sexual abuse cases. OCSAE will coordinate with other agencies and is investigating the related cases.

On Tuesday, teams of CBI conducted searches on houses of two techies in Tirupati and in Kanekal. They seized the mobile phones of the suspects, laptops and other electronic material of the NRIs, who allegedly shared the child pornography and child sexual exploitation material through various social media platforms.

As part of the nation-wide raids, OCSAE conducted raids on 77 locations in 14 States, including Andhra Pradesh. It was revealed that about 5,000 persons of 50 gangs were allegedly involved in the racket across the country.

The accused were allegedly having links to some organised gangs of various countries. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused were sharing the sexual exploitation material with about 100 countries. Investigation is on, the CBI officials said in a release.