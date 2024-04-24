BSP candidate pays election deposit amount of ₹25,000 wholly in coins in Andhra Pradesh

April 24, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate and chief priest of Srimukhalingam temple Naidugari Rajasekhar sprung a surprise on the election staff by turning up with several bags of coins, all totalling up to ₹25,000, to pay the election deposit amount in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

While officials expressed reluctance in accepting the coins, Mr. Rajasekhar insisted that they do so, saying it was a symbolic act through which he wanted to show that even a common man could contest elections in the district which he said is dominated by a few individuals.

Mr. Rajasekhar had earlier filed nominations for the post of President of India as well as Vice-President. He also unsuccessfully contested the 2019 general elections from Srikakulam Lok Sabha segment.