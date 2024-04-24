GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BSP candidate pays election deposit amount of ₹25,000 wholly in coins in Andhra Pradesh

It is a symbolic act meant to show that even a common man can contest the elections, says Naidugari Rajasekhar

April 24, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Officials counting through sacks of coins paid by BSP Lok Sabha candidate Naidugari Rajasekhar as the deposit amount, in Srikakulam.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate and chief priest of Srimukhalingam temple Naidugari Rajasekhar sprung a surprise on the election staff by turning up with several bags of coins, all totalling up to ₹25,000, to pay the election deposit amount in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

While officials expressed reluctance in accepting the coins, Mr. Rajasekhar insisted that they do so, saying it was a symbolic act through which he wanted to show that even a common man could contest elections in the district which he said is dominated by a few individuals.

Mr. Rajasekhar had earlier filed nominations for the post of President of India as well as Vice-President. He also unsuccessfully contested the 2019 general elections from Srikakulam Lok Sabha segment.

