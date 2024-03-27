BJP leaders skip office-bearers’ meeting

March 27, 2024 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The dissatisfaction among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State leaders seems to have cast a shadow on the party’s office-bearers and core committee meetings held on Tuesday. A few aspirants and national leaders skipped the meeting citing personal reasons.

According to information, BJP Andhra Pradesh former State president Somu Veerraju, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. .Narasimha Rao, BJP State vice president Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and Y. Satya Kumar were some of the leaders who did not turn up for the meeting. It is learnt that the BJP leadership tried to contact them and convince them to attend the meeting. They, however, were not available. The leadership, later, conveyed a message to them to be present at the State office on Wednesday. They were informed that BJP national general secretary Arun Singh would interact with them in person, the source said.

“There is no change in our stand that the cadres, who have been working for the party for decades should be recognised. The same thing was communicated to the central leadership through a letter. Tomorrow, we will say the same thing,” said a leader, who did not want to be named.

The BJP had denied a ticket to Mr. Narasimha Rao, who was keen on contesting from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, Mr Vishnuvardhan Reddy was planning to contest from Hindupur Lok Sabha or Kadiri Assembly constituency. Same is the case with Mr. Veerraju and others. “Except for Narsapuram LS candidate Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, all other candidates were from other political parties. The more glaring example is Velagapalli Vara Prasad Rao, Triupati LS candidate. He was given the ticket on the day of joining the party. It has caused heartburn among the cadres,” said another leader.

When contacted, Mr. Satya Kumar said that he was on party’s election duty, and informed the same to the State leadership. He even posted a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Mr. Satya Kumar, who is in charge for Andaman, and co-in charge for Uttar Pradesh, said that he would meet Mr. Arun Singh and others at the party office on Wednesday.