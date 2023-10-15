HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP felicitates Nadaswaram artistes on Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary 

“Kalam was a great patriot besides being a scientist who dedicated his life to the betterment of science and technology.”

October 15, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari felicitating renowned Nadaswaram artistes Sheik Mahabub Subhani and his wife Kaleeshabi at Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary event organised by the party in Vijayawada on Sunday.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari felicitating renowned Nadaswaram artistes Sheik Mahabub Subhani and his wife Kaleeshabi at Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary event organised by the party in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and other party leaders paid rich tributes to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Purandeswari said Kalam was a great patriot besides being a scientist who dedicated his life to the betterment of science and technology, and a down-to-earth person who endeared himself to the masses, especially children.

“The research which he had spearheaded in the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) were phenomenal. He played a stellar role in the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran and in the manufacture of Light Combat Aircraft,” she said.

Ms. Purandeswari said Kalam also made widely acclaimed contributions to the modernisation of agriculture.

The nation remains indebted to him for his multifaceted leadership, she added.

Later, the AP BJP chief felicitated Nadaswaram artistes Sheik Mahaboob Subhani and his wife Kaleeshabi who were close acquaintances of Kalam.

Mr. Subhani said in addition to regular concerts, he and his wife have been performing for special children as suggested by Kalam. This was bringing them immense satisfaction, as they believed that the music has a therapeutic effect on the children, he said.

BJP Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji, State party general secretaries B. Siva Narayana and Dayakar Reddy, NTR district president A. Sriram and others were present.

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.