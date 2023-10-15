BJP felicitates Nadaswaram artistes on Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary 

October 15, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and other party leaders paid rich tributes to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Purandeswari said Kalam was a great patriot besides being a scientist who dedicated his life to the betterment of science and technology, and a down-to-earth person who endeared himself to the masses, especially children.

“The research which he had spearheaded in the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) were phenomenal. He played a stellar role in the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran and in the manufacture of Light Combat Aircraft,” she said.

Ms. Purandeswari said Kalam also made widely acclaimed contributions to the modernisation of agriculture.

The nation remains indebted to him for his multifaceted leadership, she added.

Later, the AP BJP chief felicitated Nadaswaram artistes Sheik Mahaboob Subhani and his wife Kaleeshabi who were close acquaintances of Kalam.

Mr. Subhani said in addition to regular concerts, he and his wife have been performing for special children as suggested by Kalam. This was bringing them immense satisfaction, as they believed that the music has a therapeutic effect on the children, he said.

BJP Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji, State party general secretaries B. Siva Narayana and Dayakar Reddy, NTR district president A. Sriram and others were present.