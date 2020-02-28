Biometric-based EVM a big draw at science expo

Even as the world is divided over continuing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or reverting to ballot box, these young minds have unravelled a biometric-enabled EVM as a safer measure.

With a larger view of safeguarding democracy by giving every voter the right to exercise franchise, the system brought out by G. Manyasree and P. Sai Shreya of Springdale Public School also eliminates the scope for impersonation, a malady that has been plaguing elections from the panchayat to parliament level, causing friction among political groups.

As part of National Science Day fete, the school conducted a science expo at its campus here on Friday, when the exhibit on biometric-based EVM caught the attention of all. The system enables registration of a voter’s fingerprint and only allows such registered voters to cast vote. When the same person attempts to vote again, the system rejects him, with a loud beep and text message ‘You have already voted’. “The system can be linked with Aadhaar to eliminate bogus votes and impersonation, even while ensuring speed and accuracy,” the students told the audience.

Similarly, an exhibit by Gayatri and others showed how adulteration of grocery products can be curtailed in simple ways. Another student presented a model of a self-supported house having compost pit, soak pit, biogras plant, poultry, cattle and essential crops. The model of ‘Garuda Varadhi’, the 6 km-long elevated road corridor project now under execution in Tirupati, attracted the audience, while another batch presented the upcoming projects of ISRO such as Chandrayan II, Vikram lander-rover and IRNSS satellite. “Exhibits on hydroponic plantation (growing plants without soil), solar-based irrigation system umbrella and mobile charger, smart digital basket and elevated ambulance are designed keeping tomorrow in mind,” says its Correspondent K.S. Vasu.

Principal K.R. Anuradha Gopal, headmistress V. Prameela Krishnan, Administrative Officer K. Chandrasekhar and PRO T. Sambasiva Reddy participated.