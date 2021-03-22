AWARA hosts nature camp

Members of the Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) on Sunday organised an Earth Day-9K run as part of their regular Sunday Nature Camp for Children and Parents.

Students drawn from schools in Krishna and Guntur districts, with their parents and a few teachers in tow, participated in the camp.

Earth Day is observed on April 22. But keeping in view the severity of summer in April, the organisers advanced the event.

In a special programme for children, Kavya, from an organisation called Earth Sitters, demonstrated how to manage waste generated at home. She made a non-carcinogenic, chemical free bio-enzymatic domestic cleaning agent using simple home ingredients.

AWARA founder Ajay Katragadda reminded the participants that it was the bounden duty of every citizen to minimise one’s own carbon footprint. “That’s the cornerstone of all AWARA activities — the Sunday nature camps, runs and swims over the last five years,” he said.