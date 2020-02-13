AU professors facing charges of sexual harassment bound over by police

Two Andhra University professors who are facing sexual harassment allegations have been bound over under Section 41/109 CrPC by the city police, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Zone I) S. Ranga Reddy said that the III Town police have bound over K. Ramesh Babu, associate professor of Marine Living Resources (MLR) Department, and R. Swamy Das, head of Social Work Department.

Though no complaints have been lodged against the professors, the police said they have taken action based on media reports and complaints received by AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan.

The DCP said Prof. Ramesh Babu’s wife had lodged a dowry harassment case against him at III Town police station a week ago. “During the investigation, we found out that the professor is in an extramarital affair with a research scholar,” he told the media.

Meanwhile, students from the Social Work Department have lodged a complaint with the university administration, alleging that Prof. Swamy Das had been making abusive, vulgar and double entendre comments in the classroom, according to the DCP.

“The two professors were taken into custody on Thursday morning and produced before the Mandal Executive Magistrate in Seethammadhara. Executive bonds were written pertaining to their behaviour. The professors will be under watch. We will write about the investigation findings to Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy,” Mr. Ranga Reddy said.

Arrest likely

The DCP said that the dowry case against Prof. Ramesh Babu is being investigated and he is likely to be arrested soon.

The police officer appealed to students and research scholars to come forward if they are facing any harassment from their professors or guides. He said that details of the students will be kept confidential and action will be initiated against the perpetrators.