Artistes regale audience at Amaravathi Natyotsavam

It was a visual feast for the audience at Kanchi Kamakoti Peeta Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam at Brindavan Gardens in Guntur district on Sunday evening.

The concluding session of two-day Amaravathi Natyotsavam-2022, organised by Sri KRKM Memorial Academy of Fine Arts, Guntur, in collaboration with the State Creativity and Culture Commission, saw artistes from Hyderabad and Guntur regaling the spectators.

Gullapudi Raman Kumari of Hyderabad presented an Odissi dance while Subrath Sarkar, also from Hyderabad, swayed to the rhythms of Kathak and Dr. Kaza Venkata Subramanyam from Sri Sai Manjeera Kuchipudi Art Academy, Guntur presented the traditional Kuchipudi Yakshaganam.

On the inaugural day (Saturday), disciples of Koka Vijayalakshmi presented a Kuchipudi dance, Srividya Sripathi from Hyderabad presented Bharatanatyam, Bijina Surendranath from Hyderabad showcased his talent in Mohiniattam and Suneetha Ammula, also from Hyderabad presented Andhra Natyam.

The artists communicated through symbols in the form of expressive gestures (mudras) and conveyed the ‘bhavas’ of their underlying story.

“In today’s technology-driven fast-paced world, we are trying to help people take a pause and relish our traditional musical and dance forms,” said K. Vijayalakshmi, secretary and Director of Sri KRKM Memorial Academy of Fine Arts.