APSSDC awarded ISO certification

April 02, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has been awarded the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System by the Global Management Certification Private Limited.

APSSDC Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Training S. Suresh Kumar and Managing Director of the Corporation V. Vinod Kumar received the certificate on behalf of the Corporation. “The ISO certificate is yet another milestone for the Corporation. This recognition will further motivate us to implement skill training programmes more effectively in future,” said Mr. Suresh Kumar.

An ISO committee, which inspected the APSSDC, said that the best practices were being implemented in each department, along with systematic documentation, proper procedures, records and files as per rules.

