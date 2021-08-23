Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to ply busesfrom Chittoor to T.N.

The APSRTC will resume bus services to various destinations in Tamil Nadu from the depots of Chittoor region from Monday, after a four-month lull due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Chittoor) M. Bhaskar said that in Chittoor division, 61 bus services would resume operations to Chennai, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Gudiyattam and other destinations.

“We have instructed the crew to focus on implementing the COVID-appropriate behaviour. The number of services will be altered based on the passenger traffic,” he said.

The resumption of bus services from the Chittoor region to Tamil Nadu was much awaited as thousands of devotees from the northwestern districts of Tamil Nadu reach Tirumala on RTC buses, after alighting at Vellore, Chennai and other destinations.

As the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was continuing with the restrictions on the number of devotees being allowed for darshan, the APSRTC would monitor the pilgrim rush accordingly, the officials said.

Similarly, hundreds of devotees from Chennai and other parts of Tami Nadu visit the Srikalahasti temple.


