APMDC sets up stall at Abu Dhabi petroleum expo

Over 2,200 companies are showcasing their products in energy, oil and gas sectors

Over 2,200 companies are showcasing their products in energy, oil and gas sectors

The AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) that began on Monday.

More than 2,200 companies are showcasing their products and services in the energy, oil and gas sectors.

According to an official release, APMDC is a leading supplier of barytes and accounts for nearly 80% of the barytes imported into the Middle East.

By participating in the expo, the APMDC intended to establish business relations with barytes end-use consumers and explore leading technologies in its coal, granite, highly metalliferous black shales, ball clay and calcite projects.

Ministers, CEOs, policy-makers and influencers from across the world will be sharing their insights on the latest energy technologies.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the India pavilion and the APMDC stall at the exhibition.