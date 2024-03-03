A.P. SSC exam hall tickets can be downloaded from March 4

March 03, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations 2024 are scheduled to commence from March 18.

In a statement, Director, Government Examinations D. Devananda Reddy said the exams would be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the website www.bse.ap.gov.in by headmasters by entering their respective school login (username: school code and password: secured by the school).

He said individual candidates can also download their hall tickets by selecting these fields i.e. stream, district, school name, name of the student and date of birth, from March 4 from 12 p.m. onwards.