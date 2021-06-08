A.P. balanced welfare and growth, says Mekapati

State achieved a growth rate of 1.58% despite pandemic: Industries Minister

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Tuesday said the government was looking to reach the top slot in industrial growth by 2030 and contribute 10% of the national exports.

Presenting a progress report on the industrial sector in the last two years, the Minister said despite a slump world over on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State managed to do a balancing act of implementing welfare and development activities by focussing on infrastructure, industry and commerce, Information Technology and skill development.

Even during pandemic, the State registered a growth rate of 1.58 % due to the foresight of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said, adding that while the focus was on protecting lives and livelihoods of various sections of society, welfare schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, zero-interest loans, MSME packages and financial support to women for their empowerment in the industrial sector were effectively implemented.

Thrust areas

The Minister said if ports, fishing harbours, projects like YSR Steel Corporation Limited, AP Airports Development Corporation, corridor development and concept cities were the mainstay on the infrastructure front, policies, re-start, business reform action plan, handloom and allied field development works would be taken up in the industries and commerce sector.

The focus was on the construction of Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu and Machilipatnam ports and four fishing harbours which began in July. Establishment of four more harbours was in the process. “Building infrastructure is top priority,” he said, pointing out that the Kurnool airport was already in operation and informed that steps were being taken to complete the construction of the Bhogapuram airport at the earliest.

He said 65 mega and large industries were set up in the State with an investment of ₹29,780.86 crore that created employment for 45,049 people after the YSRCP came to power. Similarly, 13,885 MSME units were set up with an investment of ₹4220.71 crore employing 88,516 people. Besides, 62 projects were under implementation with a total investment of ₹36,384.29 crore with a potential to create employment for 76,916 people and five public sector units with an investment of ₹96,400 crore and a potential to create employment for 79,700 people, he said.

The Minister said the State had recorded investments of ₹1,032 crore in the current financial year and projects worth ₹18,000 crore were in progress. Andhra Pradesh ranked the first in Ease of Doing Business in 2020 at the national level and the State had also been conferred with ‘Best State in Skill Development’ by ASSOCHAM.

Skill development

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) had been accredited with ISO:9001:2015 in recognition of the quality parameters adopted by it while implementing skill development programmes. It was also recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records for the progress achieved through virtual skilling during the pandemic.

Mr. Reddy informed that 30 skill development colleges would be established across the State soon and that the majority of the MoUs signed by the Jagan government were taking shape into reality.