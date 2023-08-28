HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anganwadi workers demand scrapping of apps introduced for them, allege harassment

Leaders seek PF, ESI and other benefits for them on a par with other govt. staff

August 28, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
AITUC and IFTU leaders at a State-level meeting of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union in Vijayawada on Sunday.

AITUC and IFTU leaders at a State-level meeting of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Association working president K. Prema has demanded that the government scrap the different apps introduced by the government for supplying nutritional diet to women and children.

The association leaders demanded that the government supply quality diet to pregnant and lactating women and children enrolled in Anganwadi centres.

Speaking at a State-level meeting here on Sunday, Ms. Prema said by introducing Face Recognition System (FRS) and other apps, the government was harassing the Anganwadi workers.

Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union State vice-president G. Bharathi said thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers were working without ESI, PF and other facilities, and appealed to the government to increase salaries and provide all benefits on a par with other government employees.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to increase wages of the Anganwadi staff but failed to fulfil it after coming to power, said AITUC Anganwadi Sangham State general secretary J. Lalithamma.

IFTU Anganwadi Sangham State vice-president V.R. Bharathi and CITU Anganwad Sangham State president Baby Rani said the Anganwadi staff would launch an indefinite hunger strike soon to achieve their demands.

AITUC State president R. Ravindranath, IFTU State general secretary K. Polari and others participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.