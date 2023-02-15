Andhra Pradesh: Two-day Global Tech Summit to begin in Visakhapatnam on February 16

February 15, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The series of G-20 tech and business events will begin with the two-day Global Tech Summit (GTS) here from February 16 (Thursday).

The GTS may bring many persons from the technology, pharma and agriculture industries to discuss the latest trends and advancements prevailing across the globe.

Nearly 1,000 delegates from more than 25 countries will attend, says Srinubabu Gedela, CEO, Pulsus Group and GTS co-convener.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Srinubabu said organisations such as Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Indian Pharmaceutical Association, National Research Development Corporation, European Business and Technology Centre, British High Commission, Central Drug Control Organisation, Civil20 Group, and Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council would participate in the summit.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will virtually address the gathering,” Mr. Srinubabu said.

Digital Bharath

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry would hold a session on ‘Digital Bharath’ that aimed at creating a new India driven by technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) would present European agriculture practices and procedures that could provide valuable insights for farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

“European agriculturists use advanced technology and precision farming techniques such as GPS-based field mapping, remote sensing, and drones to optimise crop yield, while minimising environmental impact,” he said.

T.V. Narayana, national president, Indian Pharmaceutical Association; M.M. Patel, president, Pharmacy Council of India; Abhijit Ghosh, Assistant Drug Controller, Central Drug Control Organisation; and Dominique Jordan, president, International Pharmaceutical Federation, Switzerland, would talk about the importance of affordable and accessible medicine.