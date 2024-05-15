GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh SSC advanced supplementary exam hall tickets available for downloading

Candidates who failed in the SSC Public Exams held in March can download the hall tickets for the supplementary exam from the website www.bse.ap.gov.in.

Updated - May 15, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 07:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Headmasters of the schools concerned can download the hall tickets of the students using their school logins.

Headmasters of the schools concerned can download the hall tickets of the students using their school logins. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be held in Andhra Pradesh from May 24.

In a statement, Director of Government Examinations, D. Devananda Reddy, said that the exam would be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.

Candidates who failed in the SSC Public Exams held in March, 2024, can download hall tickets from the website www.bse.ap.gov.in.

Headmasters of the schools concerned can download the hall tickets of the students using their school logins (username: school code and password: secured by the school).

Candidates can also download their hall tickets by selecting their respective streams, district, school name, name of the student and date of birth, from May 15, he said.

