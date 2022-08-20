Andhra Pradesh: Second warning withdrawn as floodwaters recede

People who have fallen sick are finding it difficult to gain access to medical treatment in the affected areas

A woman shows the milk packet she received as part of the flood relief operation in Eluru district on Friday.

The second flood warning was withdrawn in Andhra Pradesh on Friday with the floodwater level in the Godavari receding fast at Bhadrachalam.

By Friday evening, the water level was 47.70 feet at Bhadrachalam. At the Polavaram irrigation project, the outflow was 12 lakh cusecs.

At Dowleswaram, the inflow was nearly 15 lakh cusecs. The second flood warning remain in force here.

In the Chintoor area in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district and in Eluru district, people who have fallen sick are finding it difficult to gain access to medical treatment.

Those suffering from prolonged illness and stranded in the flood-hit habitations are the worst-hit. In many affected areas, locals are braving the floodwaters and hiring boats to admit their loved ones in the hospitals nearby.

Though the government hospital at Bhadrachalam is the nearest major hospital, access to it remains cut off.

Meanwhile, officials of respective districts have intensified relief operations by reaching out to the tribal habitations on boats.