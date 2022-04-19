Andhra Pradesh: NGO lauded for providing free medical service to the poor

Ultrasound machine and ambulance inaugurated at Gurudeva Charitable Trust hospital

Ultrasound machine and ambulance inaugurated at Gurudeva Charitable Trust hospital

Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary on Tuesday said society should take special care of the physically challenged persons and poor patients.

Mr. Chowdary was speaking after inaugurating an ultrasound machine and other medical equipment donated by Sonovision Electronics Private Limited at the hospital of the Gurudeva Charitable Trust, at Mangalapalem of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district.

He also inaugurated the ambulance donated by Simhadri TMT-Vizag Profiles Private Limited.

Mr. Chowdary lauded the trust’s founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu for providing medical services free of cost to the poor and for supplying artificial limbs to the physically challenged.

Vizag Profiles Private Limited managing director B. Suresh Kumar said that service activities would bestow inner peace. Sonovision Electronics Private Limited managing director P. Bhaskar said his company would actively take part in the charitable activities across the State.

Managing directors of Kumar Raja Profiles, Integral Trading and Logistics, and Pavuluri Associates Kumar Raja, K. Rajesh and Pavuluri Ramayya respectively were present.

Earlier, Sri Venkateswara kalyanam was performed on the hospital premises.