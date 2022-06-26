Andhra Pradesh: Make State plenary in July a success, Peddireddi tells YSRCP cadres

Government has fulfilled 95% of the promises, says the Minister

Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy greeting the cadres at the party’s constituency-level plenary session, at Punganur in Chittoor district on Sunday.

Government has fulfilled 95% of the promises, says the Minister

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has appealed to the party cadres to make the YSR Congress Party’s State plenary session scheduled on July 8 and 9 a success.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy was speaking at the party’s constituency-level plenary at Punganur on Sunday.

“The government has fulfilled 95% of the election promises. The TDP leaders are unable to digest the growing public support to the government. Though TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had made several promises to come to power in 2014, he dumped his manifesto later,” the Minister said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said due to heavy responsibilities entrusted to him for the plenary session, he could not attend the door-to-door campaign. He urged the party cadres and people of Punganur Assembly constituency to contact him directly so that he could immediately respond to their requirements.

The Minister said the government would be paying ₹26,000 crore in four installments to the beneficiaries of the Asara scheme. “In the past, Mr. Naidu had cheated women by promising waiver of DWCRA loans,” he said.

Drinking water

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the State government had released ₹8,000 crore to six districts for providing safe drinking water to the households by giving them tap connections. He said ₹2,700 crore would be spent for bringing water from Gandikota to western mandals of Chittoor.

YSRCP district president and MLC Bharat, Chittoor MP N. Reddappa, MLAs Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy and Venkate Gowda, Zilla Parishad chairman Govindappa Srinivasu, and senior party leaders were present.