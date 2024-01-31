Andhra Pradesh government helping Telugus living abroad in all possible ways, say APNRTS president and CEO

January 31, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government is extending help to non-resident Telugus living abroad in every possible way, through the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), said the Society’s president Venkat S. Medapati and CEO P. Hemalatha Rani.

Speaking at a media interaction on January 31 (Wednesday), they spoke at length about the welfare services taken up by the Society for Telugus across the countries. They said free services such as round-the-clock helpline, Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima, free ambulance service, ex gratia to the kin of a deceased NRT, imparting online training in advanced IT courses, international skill training programme and facilitation of placements in local and international companies are being provided.

The society members also extended appropriate guidance to NRTs for investing in projects within the State, helped resolve disputes related to property, land and marital issues through the AP Police’s NRI Cell. Repatriation of Telugus with the support of Indian embassies during emergency situations and free transportation assistance to hometowns during the Amnesty scheme period announced by various countries, free counselling to students planning to study abroad through Vidya Vahini and in sharing of information about government schemes like Jagananna Videshi Vidya and Vidya Deevena are some of the other areas.

They informed that more than 2,20,000 NRTs had registered with the society, which had been extending welfare services through 28 plus programmes, reaching out to 2,55,000 beneficiaries. The society had 200 plus coordinators across the country and it had so far handled 2,02,093 calls through its 24/7 helpline.

Emergency travel assistance

A financial assistance of ₹2.44 crore was given to the kin of 489 NRTs who died abroad and ₹93 crore was spent on providing free ambulance service to 1,077 people for transporting the mortal remains from Indian airports to home towns of the deceased NRTs, they said, adding that as many as 3,610 employees, students, migrant workers and tourists received emergency travel assistance (repatriation) during crisis in Kuwait, Ukraine, Sudan and Israel.

Besides extending placement assistance at local and international destinations, the society has also organised awareness programmes on safe migration in East and West Godavari, Konaseema, YSR Kadapa, Srikakulam, Kakinada and Annamayya districts.

Contact details

They said people going abroad or currently residing abroad can contact the APNRTS 24/7 helpline numbers 0863 2340678 or WhatsApp 85000 27678 for assistance.