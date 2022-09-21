Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister releases copies of Gurajada’s ‘Kanyasulkam’

On the occasion of 160th birth anniversary of Gurajada Appa Rao, noted playwright, poet and writer and a doyen of modern Telugu literature, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released copies of his iconic play, ‘Kanyasulkam’, on Wednesday. Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy published 5,000 copies of the avant-garde play.

The copies would be handed over at the house of Appa Rao in Vizianagaram for  presenting the same to the visitors, he said.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Adviser (Communications) G.V.D. Krishna Mohan, Chief Whip M. Prasada Raju and MLA G. Srikanth Reddy were present.


