Andhra Pradesh: ‘Aim is to reach $300 billion target in electronics manufacturing by 2025-26’

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his visit to a plant at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Tirupati on Friday.

Centre will support every startup and entrepreneur to achieve it, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that India is committed to reach the $300 billion mark in terms of electronics manufacturing and exports by the year 2025-26.

Speaking after visiting India’s first lithium cell manufacturing plant of Munoth Industries at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMU), near the Tirupati airport, on Friday, Mr. Chandrasekhar said the Union Government’s “proactive policies” and well-calibrated programmes would support every startup, every entrepreneur to make this dream a reality.

“The Centre is committed to work in partnership with all the State governments to support startups and entrepreneurs keen on investing in this sector,” he said.

“It’s a privilege to be on this blessed land of Tirupati to visit the nation’s first lithium cell-making plant, a day before the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

“Our vision is to edge past the target of $300 billion worth of electronic manufacturing and exports by 2025-26, which translates to ₹25 lakh crore. This is 24 times more than what it was when Prime Minister Modi had taken over in 2014,” he explained.

Commercial production

The commercial production and formal opening of the lithium-ion factory, the installed capacity of which is pegged at 270 MWh to produce 20,000 cells of 10Ah capacity daily, is slated for next month.

The group’s chairman Lalchand Munoth, vice-chairman Jaswant Munoth and managing director Vikas Munoth accompanied the Union Minister, who planted a sapling on the premises.

Mr. Chandrasekhar later visited the facilities of Dixon Technologies and United Telelinks located at the EMU.