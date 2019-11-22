Amaravati finally finds a place in political map of India

The Survey of India on Friday released a new political map of India with Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, which became the residuary State after bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Amaravati was missing from the new map, which was released by the Survey of India on November 2. It kicked off a political storm with the Opposition TDP and the ruling YSR Congress Party blaming each other for the Centre refusing to recognise Amaravati as the capital of the State.

The TDP wondered why a city that was launched through the hands of the Prime Minister couldn’t find a place in the Indian political map. The TDP leaders held the State government responsible for it.

On the other hand, YSR Congress Party rebutted the allegation, saying it was the failure of the previous TDP government in issuing a notification recognising Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh that resulted in the fiasco.

Telangana has Hyderabad as its capital and it is the capital for Andhra Pradesh too for a period of 10 years from the date of bifurcation from 2014.