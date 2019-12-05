All set for flying start of bird fest

TIRUPATI

Tirupati Bird Festival, the first of its kind initiative in the region, will kickstart on December 7 at the Regional Science Centre with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) taking a prominent role to connect the denizens to the rich avian diversity in the Seshachalam biosphere. The event is supported by Duleep Matthai Trust and the Forest Department.

‘BioBlitz’ programme is also planned with the support of National Geographic Society, where trained naturalists will help the participants find and identify the maximum possible number of species of plants, animals and fungi in a specific area over a short period. The findings will be recorded on simple citizen science application ‘iNaturalist’ on one’s mobile phone. Participation is open.

Spot registration

Spot registration is available for the guided bird and nature watching scheduled from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, while IISER will also conduct a workshop in collaboration with Bird Count India and Early Bird projects.

Apart from ‘Taking birds to kids’, an exclusive workshop for local science teachers, the event includes bird call recording and bird monitoring using tools like ebird. Renowned wildlife artist and conservationist Niharika Rajput will participate in the event. For more details log in: www.tirupatibiodiversity.org.