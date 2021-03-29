Air of festivity as operations begin at Orvakal airport

Passengers given a rousing reception with sweets and saplings

The first flight from Bengaluru to Kurnool (IndiGo 6E 7911) was accorded a grand reception with the fire tenders giving the water cannon salute on Sunday.

The passengers on board were welcomed on the tarmac by Ministers B. Rajendranath and G. Jayaram, Panyam MLA K. Rambhupal Reddy, and district officials.

There was a festive atmosphere at the Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Airport at Orvakal in the district prior to the landing of the first flight at 10.10 a.m.

The Ministers, along with District Collector G. Veerapandian and Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, distributed the locally-made G. Pulla Reddy sweets and the first-day postal cover to all the passengers on the first flight (IndiGo 6E 7912) from Kurnool to Visakhapatnam.

The special postal cover was launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the formal inauguration of the airport on March 25.

Six-year-old Sai Pratheeksha was the first passenger to emerge out of the flight from Bengaluru, and the authorities welcomed her in a special way by presenting her a sapling and sweets. She was followed by her parents, Hindupur MP G. Madhav, and others.

Within 20 minutes of the landing of the first flight, the Finance Minister waved the national flag to signal the departure of the first flight to Visakhapatnam. MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and Airport Director Kailash Mondal were present.

Felicitated

Earlier, all those who strived for the development of the airport were felicitated by Mr. Rajendranath. Among them were Joint Collectors Ramsundar Reddy and Sayed Khaja, and Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji.

Those who could not gain entry into the airport went up the small hillocks around the airport and watched with glee all the six flights landing and taking off.