AI-powered app to help students in Andhra Pradesh clear their doubts

October 19, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As a part of digital transformation, the Andhra Pradesh government is facilitating smart learning for the students in the State-run schools by employing ‘Doubt Clearance Bot’, an AI-generative app developed by ConveGenius AI Solutions.

The app will cater to the needs of the students in the after-school hours in clearing their doubts related to physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, English and TOEFL preparation.

“The application will be installed in the Tabs to be given to the teachers and students and in the Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) installed in classrooms,” Praveen Prakash, School Education Department Principal Secretary, told The Hindu.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said the app/bot would strictly limit its responses to questions within the specified subject areas, for which it was intended. “If any question falls outside the subject, the bot will refrain from answering,” he said.

Besides making the switch to English as the medium of education in all the 45,000 government schools covering 41 lakh students and introducing bilingual textbooks in science, social science and mathematics subjects to facilitate smooth transition of students from Telugu to English medium, the State collaborated with Byju’s to use its content and help students grasp their lessons. The government also distributed 5,18,740 Tabs with the Byju’s app and content preloaded for the purpose of learning, said Mr. Praveen Prakash.

In the current academic year, the government had equipped 30,213 IFPs in high schools and 10,038 smart TVs in primary schools under Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu programme, he said.

The Principal Secretary said in December last year, the government gave its nod for a collaboration with the Education Testing Service (ETS) with an aim to help students improve English speaking skills and enhance their TOEFL preparation.

He said, with regard to the Doubt Clearance Bot project, the company, ConveGenius, had agreed to provide its services to the State free of cost till September 2024. The app would be exclusively linked to the State-owned devices, he added.