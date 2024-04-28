A vote for Naidu means termination of welfare schemes, says Jagan

April 28, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

“A vote for Jagan will ensure continuation of all existing welfare schemes, while a vote for Chandrababu will result in termination of all such programmes,” says YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing an election meeting at Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Sunday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the ensuing elections were not only to elect MLAs and MPs, but also for continuation of the positive accomplishments of the YSRCP government and uplift of the underprivileged sections.

He claimed that his government fulfilled 99% of the promises made in the manifesto, which he considered as Bible, Bhagavad Gita, and Quran.

“Your child has pressed the button 130 times for the direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes. The government has disbursed a total of ₹2,70,000 crore to the beneficiaries. I am seeking your blessings by showcasing my achievements. When the current government took office, there were four lakh vacant jobs. In the past five years, my administration provided jobs to 2,31,000 people, resulting in employment in village secretariats, new schools, and hospitals,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said that he had allocated 80% of available jobs to the SCs, STs, BCs, and minority groups. “We have been providing services at the doorstep of beneficiaries in every village and town. I have not only upheld social justice but also took the initiative for its realisation,” he said.

He accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of uttering lies with the sole aim of coming to power. “I appeal to the people not to believe Mr. Naidu’s false promises. In 2014, he had promised to waive loans to the tune of ₹87,000 crore, apart from the loans of women groups. He did not fulfil any of the promises after coming to power,” he said.