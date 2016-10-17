SCS demand: Techie treks on knees to Tirumala

Trekking Tirumala hills for a unique cause is nothing new for Dhanumjaya Reddy, a software engineer working with TCS at Bengaluru.

On Sunday, he launched a trek on his knees to climb the seven hills, demanding the central Government to accord Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media at Alipiri, the foot of the Tirumala hills, he explained that his trek was only to remind the Centre of the SCS promise made by Mr. Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate at the Lord Venkateswara temple.

Mr. Reddy said his ‘mokalla yatra’ attempt was neither aimed at garnering publicity, nor to create a sensation, but only to kindle the conscience of the Central Ministers and expose their double-talk.

It may be recalled that the techie, who hails from Rayachoty in Kadapa district, had previously trekked Tirumala hills on his knees praying for Jaganmohan Reddy to become the Chief Minister of the State.