Post offices to go paperless in six months

In a customer-centric initiative, India Post will go paperless shortly implementing Core System Integrator (CSI) Project across different channels, levels and locations, according to its Vijayawada Region Postal Services Director E. Veerabhadra Rao.

Addressing the media here on Friday night, he said, “A pilot project is being implemented in Machilipatnam in this region to lay down a robust IT infrastructure, implement software applications. All services of the Postal Department will go online in six months time.” Customer Interaction Channels would provide services through call centre, web portal and mobile devices.

The CSI also provided for IT-based mail operations with improved article tracking and technology-driven logistics network. Finance & Accounts as also Human Resources Management would be done online under CSI, he added.

“India Post is fully geared up to offer banking services from new fiscal,” he said, adding that the Reserve Bank of India had in principle agreed to inter-portability of its Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) with those of PSU banks. “Some ticklish issues like addressing the complaints of the customers of each other are being looked into,” he added.



