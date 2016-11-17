HC upholds decision of TTD to renovate Vakulamatha temple

Justice C.Kodanadaram of the Hyderabad High court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to renovate the Vakulamatha Temple at Peruru, Pathakalva village, on Chittoor –Tirupathi by pass road. The court directed the TTD to complete the works as contemplated in s resolution in 2009. Vakulamatha is revered as mother of Lord Venkateswara and incarnation of Yashoda, foster mother of Lord Krishna

The court was passing a common judgment in two writ petitions. The judge dismissed the writ petition filed by Varala Reddy and another who had challenged the resolution saying they were getting livelihood by cutting the rock on which the Temple had been situated. The judge was allowing a writ petition filed by RVVV Krishna Rao, former director (News) Doordarshan, Hyderabad and presently associated with Sree Peetham. Mr. Rao complained that officers were not protecting the temple and not stopping the illegal quarrying and wanted the TTD to renovate the temple as resolved.

Justice Kodandaram directed the TTD to complete the works as per the resolution in 2009.