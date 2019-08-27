59% MLAs won with 50% and above votes: study

The outcome of 2019 Assembly elections had many interesting facets to it particularly like the victory of MLAs with declared criminal cases and of non-millionaire MLAs over millionaire candidates.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Andhra Pradesh Election Watch have revealed many such curious things in their analysis of the vote share and margins of victory of the newly-elected MLAs.

The study says seven non-millionaire MLAs won against millionaire runners-up, one of them with more than 20% margin and 61 out of 96 MLAs with declared criminal cases won against runners-up with clean backgrounds.

The MLAs won by an average of 50.70 % of total votes polled against 50.03 % of total votes polled in 2014.

Fifty nine per cent of the MLAs (103) won with 50% and above of the total votes polled in their constituencies.

Of 151 MLAs of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), 53 (36%) won with less than 50% of total votes polled in their constituencies, 17 (74%) out of 23 MLAs from TDP and one MLA from Jan Sena Party won with less than 50% of total votes polled in the constituencies.

Sixty out of 96 MLAs with declared criminal cases have won with vote shares of more than 50%. There are 20 MLAs with a clean background who have won against a runner-up with declared criminal cases. Out of these 20 MLAs, three have won with more than 20 % margin of victory.

Eleven out of 163 millionaire MLAs won against a non-millionaire runners-up. Among the 175 MLAs, 14 are women and all of them won with more than 40% vote share.

Out of total 55 re-elected MLAs, 28 won with more than 50% vote share and 13 re-elected MLAs won with less than 5% margin of victory whereas three won with more than 30% margin.

Out of 3,14,09,811 votes polled, 4,01,324 (1.27%) went for NOTA.