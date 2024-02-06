26th annual convocation of YSRUHS today

February 06, 2024 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who is also the Chancellor of Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS), will participate as the chief guest at the varsity’s 26th annual convocation, to be held on February 6 (Tuesday).

While 60 meritorious students across various courses will be awarded medals and prizes, NIMHANS (Bengaluru) Director and senior professor of Psychiatry Pratime Murthy will receive the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science and also deliver the convocation address.

Highlighting the university’s initiatives, Vice-Chancellor K. Babji said they have inaugurated five new government medical colleges and have entered into collaborations with AIIMS and KL Deemed to be University.

He thanked the National Medical Board for granting 600 new PG seats from 2022 to 2024.