GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

26th annual convocation of YSRUHS today

February 06, 2024 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who is also the Chancellor of Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS), will participate as the chief guest at the varsity’s 26th annual convocation, to be held on February 6 (Tuesday).

While 60 meritorious students across various courses will be awarded medals and prizes, NIMHANS (Bengaluru) Director and senior professor of Psychiatry Pratime Murthy will receive the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science and also deliver the convocation address.

Highlighting the university’s initiatives, Vice-Chancellor K. Babji said they have inaugurated five new government medical colleges and have entered into collaborations with AIIMS and KL Deemed to be University.

He thanked the National Medical Board for granting 600 new PG seats from 2022 to 2024.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.