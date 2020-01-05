National

Amit Shah leads BJP’s door-to-door campaign on CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a door-to-door campaign on the CAA at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a door-to-door campaign on the CAA at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday, January 5, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The BJP president visited homes in Lajpat Nagar and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday led the party’s door-to-door 10-day campaign to spread awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, with top party leaders reaching out to people across the country, amid a wave of protests against the contentious law since it was passed in December.

Mr. Shah visited homes in Lajpat Nagar and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law. He also distributed literature on the subject and urged them to go through it.

Also Read
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during BJP's booth-level workers rally 'Delhi Karyakarta Samelan' in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Amit Shah accuses Rahul, Priyanka of instigating riots by misleading people over Citizenship Amendment Act

The BJP has launched a ‘Jan Jagran’ (public awareness) campaign to contact three crore families to counter the opposition’s campaign against the CAA and inform the masses about its features.

While Mr. Shah was in Delhi, other top party leaders like Rajnath Singh, J.P. Nadda and Nitin Gadkari were in different parts of the country as part of the campaign, which will end on January 15.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi National
political campaigns
state politics
national politics
civil unrest
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2020 6:07:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/amit-shah-leads-bjps-door-to-door-campaign-on-caa/article30485649.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY