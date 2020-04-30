American Academy of Arts and Sciences elects three Indians

Three Indians have been elected for the prestigious membership of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences this year. Two of them are in the sciences: Biman Bagchi from the Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and Shobhana Narasimhan from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru. Kavita Singh, from the School of Arts and Aesthetics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, has been selected for the Humanities and Arts stream. The prestigious International Honorary Membership counts Albert Einstein, Akira Kurosawa, Nelson Mandela and Charles Darwin among some of its past members, and the elected members aim to work together to solve problems faced by the world at large.

“I’m overwhelmed, to tell the truth,” Prof. Narasimhan told The Hindu, when asked about her election to the Academy. Amitabh Joshi, an evolutionary biologist and senior scientist at JNCASR expressed his delight at his colleague’s election to the prestigious academy. “She is a person with many broader interests, which range into the theatre, arts and literature. She has also done a lot of work for empowering women in science, especially in Africa,” he added.

A Fellow of the National Science Academy of India, Allahabad, with an illustrious career in condensed matter physics, Prof. Narasimhan has also had a keen interest in inclusivity in science, particularly physics, and conducted workshops for the development of women scientists including at the International Centre for Theoretical Physics, at Trieste in Italy. “A science career requires many skills, such as networking, negotiating, projecting yourself, writing cover letters, replying to referee reports, preparing good slides and so on,” said Prof. Narasimhan. “Most men have mentors who in a friendly chat will guide them on these matters. At our workshops for early career women from all parts of the developing countries, we deal with these aspects,” she added, observing that it was very likely that these aspects of her work had played as much of a role as her scientific achievements in getting her elected to the Academy.

Prof. Bagchi, a theoretical physical chemist, was awarded the Humboldt Science Prize for 2019 and holds the National Science Chair for physics and chemistry. He is the author of three books including ‘Statistical Mechanics for Chemistry and Materials Science’ and ‘Water in Biological and Chemical Processes’. He fondly recalled his father’s influence in shaping him. “He was very different and the atmosphere of books that I grew up in, in a suburb of Kolkata really shaped me,” said Prof. Bagchi, who is also a Fellow of all the three science academies of India.